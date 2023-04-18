Record-setting paddlefish TWRA

Henry Dyer of Kingston has set the Tennessee state record for his paddlefish.

 TWRA photo

A Tennessee man landed a record paddlefish from Cherokee Lake, accoridng to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The massive fished weighed a whopping 149 lbs, and measured 79 5/8 inches in length, and 44 3/8 inches around.

With the fish, Henry Dyer of Kingston has set the Tennessee state record for his paddlefish.

Tags

Recommended for you