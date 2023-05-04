Lookout Wild Film Festival and Rock/Creek Outfitters have come together to create an epic fundraiser for the Southeastern Climbers Coalition.
Reel Rock 17 will be held on May 12th at Rock/Creek Paddlesports & Bike Shop (Riverside).
Details:
1. If you buy a ticket to Reel Rock, you are automatically entered to win a free tattoo from their flash sheet.
2. Tattoo sign ups will be first come first serve on the day of the event, so get there early to put your name down before spots fill up.
3. Each flash tattoo will be $50 with a portion of the proceeds donated to Southeastern Climbers Coalition!
Beer will be provided by Wanderlinger Brewing.
This will be a zero waste event with all cups being compostable from a Newterra.