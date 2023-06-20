Just over six months into his tenure as head coach of the Red Wolves, Ziggy Korytoski's time with the club is over.
The team took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce they have parted ways with Korytoski, less than halfway into the 2023 USL League One season, and just over six months into his time as head coach. The club hired him on December 14, 2022.
The Red Wolves are 3-7-2 on the season and currently sit in 11th place out of 12 teams in the league.
Jimmy Weekley takes over as interim head coach for a second straight season. Weekley took over for Jimmy Obleda last year after the league opened up a misconduct investigation into Obleda during the 2022 season. Weekley would lead the club to the USL League One championship match.
Chattanooga is on the road at Greenville for a midweek match against the Greenville Triumph SC tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.