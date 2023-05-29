The Red Cross is assisting a family after an attic fire damaged their home on Memorial Day.
The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) was called to the fire on the 1700 block of Olive Street at 8:30 p.m.
Red Shift companies are working at this location. Firefighting operations are underway. Please use caution in the area. The call came in at 8:30PM on Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/J2TavjeiRX— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 30, 2023
According to CFD, all the residents were out of the home when responders arrived, and firefighters quickly worked to control the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and no one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child as a result of the fire.