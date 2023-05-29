olive st fire

Photo by CFD

The Red Cross is assisting a family after an attic fire damaged their home on Memorial Day.

The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) was called to the fire on the 1700 block of Olive Street at 8:30 p.m.

According to CFD, all the residents were out of the home when responders arrived, and firefighters quickly worked to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child as a result of the fire.

