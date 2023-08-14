Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO), one of the most iconic and demanding races in American enduro, occurs in the secluded woods of East Tennessee.
The race brings out the world’s top motorcycle enduro riders, who will be tested at the 13th Annual Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro (TKO).
The race serves as the AMAGrand Championship for Extreme Off-Road.
The event features a multi-round “knockout” format and covers short-course and long-course terrain. Each round is different; riders race against the clock in some rounds and head-to-head in others. The course is designed with the spectator in mind, allowing accessible viewing points to the most challenging sections.
The racing starts with an amateur race prologue on Friday and continues through the weekend, ending with Sunday’s competition that features a multi-round format for the pro riders and top 30 finishers from Saturday.
Red Bull TKO draws the biggest names in Hard Enduro, including Red Bull Athlete Cody Webb, last year’s champion Trystan Hart, and top-ranked Enduro talent from all over the world, including Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) and Jonny Walker (UK).
Amateurs will also get to test their mettle on this challenging course, with some of them making it through to Saturday, where they will compete against the best in the sport.
WHEN:
Friday, August 18, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Qualifying Hot-Laps (amateur riders)
Saturday, August 19
8:30 am – 3:00 pm: Two Rounds of Amateur Racing
3:45 pm: Timed Hot-Laps (Pre-qualified pro riders + top 30 amateur riders)
5:00 pm: Straight Rhythm (Top 16 pro riders from Hot-Lap in head-to-head bracket races)
Sunday, August 20
9:00 am: KNOCKOUT RACE #1
11:45 am: KNOCKOUT RACE #2
2:30 pm: FINAL KNOCKOUT
3:30 pm: Awards
WHERE:
Trials Training Center (TTC)
300 Woodland Rd., Sequatchie, TN 37374