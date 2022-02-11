The inaugural Red Bank Weed Wrangle ®, has been is scheduled for March 5.
The event is a one-day national volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and shared green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of harmful trees, vines and shrubs,
Red Bank’s native trees, plants and wildlife are gradually losing the fight against non-native plants introduced here decades ago for agricultural or landscaping purposes.
At this event, Weed Wrangle® volunteers can learn, practice and begin a habit of maintaining an area free of non-native invasive plants from experienced volunteers in invasive weed management.
“One of the silver linings of the pandemic for me was an opportunity to slow down and more closely examine the plants that surround me in my everyday life,” said Red Bank Mayor Holly Berry. “I started learning how to identify some of our native plants and appreciate the unique biodiversity that exists in our region. Through this process I also learned how to identify many invasive exotic plants and the threat they pose to that very biodiversity. Once you learn to ‘see’ invasive plants like privet, you realize how ubiquitous they have become throughout our natural areas. I’m excited for this opportunity to join together with my neighbors to tackle this problem on one city lot and share the experience of seeing firsthand the transformation that follows.”
Those interested in volunteering will need to register at Red Bank Weed Wrangle® Facebook page.
All volunteers will meet behind Red Bank City Hall located at 3105 Dayton Boulevard on Saturday, March 5.
The event will take place from 11am until 4pm.
Although this is a free, family-friendly event, kids will require supervision as the work will be close to the Stringer's Branch waterway.
Dress for outdoor work with sleeves, jeans, and closed-toed shoes recommended.
Volunteers need only to bring themselves, but additional water, gloves, and garden tools such as loppers, pruners, mattocks, weed wrenches, etc. extras would be much appreciated.
For more information, contact Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry at hberry@redbanktn.gov or call 423-605-5916.