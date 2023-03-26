Charlene Woods and Morgan Rice are neighbors in Red Bank on Knollwood Hill Drive.
Woods and Rice say during thunderstorms overnight they heard a sound similar to a freight train.
While the National Weather Service reported thunderstorms in our area, the noise made Woods and Rice fear that a tornado was coming through.
"I look out the window, and it was just a weird sight as far as color it was just weird."
Woods says her bedroom was only a couple of feet away from where this tree toppled over.
She says it could have been much worse had the tree fallen the other way, but wanted to stay on the positive side.
"Well, I've been counting my blessings this morning instead of finding faults, because we have two cars sitting in the driveway with no damage at all to our house," said Woods. "The only thing damaged is the gutter and the place board behind it."
The National Weather Service Lead Meteorologist, Jeremy Buckles, says wind speeds reached 67 miles per hour.
Those severe wind gusts packed enough power to cause downed trees and power lines.
"We had just enough instability in the environment to continue to allow those thunderstorms to remain severe and to remain really strong," said Buckles.
Buckles says this time of year is when the South-east experiences more severe weather.
He says overnight storms pose the greatest risk since most are sleeping, but having a weather game plan can keep your family safe.
"So think of a way you can be woken up from your sleep if a tornado warning is issued through your area, and just be prepared to have that weather safety plan, be prepared to act and take shelter if a warning is issued."
Clean-up efforts are underway.
E-P-B is working to address power outages in the area, but that could take the next 3 to 5 days.
Stay with local 3 for the latest updates.