Many Red Bank residents are fuming over a proposed property tax increase for the budget this year.
Some residents support the move, but others grapple with the price tag.
Hundreds of residents attended the Red Bank Police station for a public hearing on the budget proposal that included the largest property tax hike in town history.
"This is the wrong time, and too large of an increment to hit so many," said one resident against the measure.
Mayor Hollie Berry didn't attend Tuesday night's meeting, but supported the measure.
Commissioners said the city could not afford another year with lower taxes.
"Back in the eighties, where they lowered the tax rate and lost revenue - this is what our city has been doing for decades," said Vice Mayor Stephanie Dalton. "Scraping by with pennies."
The new tax rate is a .57 cent increase rom the city's $1.10 property tax rate. The new rate of $1.67 would begin July 1st.
Some residents on fixed incomes say they are worried.
"A lot of people have gotten scared and heard 54% .. it's not your overall taxes going up," said the Vice Mayor. "You'll be paying 51.08% of your Red Bank portion."
Every dollar would be allocated to support new equipment and wages for staff in a competitive market.
"We pay a lot now, or we pay a lot later," said one resident for the proposal.
Residents like Susan Parks, who have lived in Red Bank for years, are weighing options now that it appears property taxes will increase.
"Work more," Parks said. "Do what I have always done, work more, but how much more I mean, I plan to work until I die, but that's with God's grace."
Commissioners say the new budget will secure jobs for first responders in Red Bank.
"This isn't about us and what we want; this isn't what I want to budget or what we need to budget," she said. "But what do emergency officials need."
A new budget is due July 1st.
Over 600 signatures were collected in the past week against the property tax increase.
The petition was presented to commissioners, who are encouraging everyone to read the budget proposal attached below.
The next budget meeting is set for June 16.
Stay with Local 3 News for more updates as this is a developing story.