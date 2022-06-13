A new establishment is opening in Red Bank tomorrow, and it's tapping into a market that's not prominent in its area.
Since the city passed the new beer ordinance late last year, it's making it more attractive for businesses like the Clever Ale House to come to town. Red Bank's mayor contacted the owners and thought this would be a great opportunity for them.
"We like the neighborhood vibe of just people who live here, work here, being able to have that spot where they can kind of hangout,” said co-owner Jason Bowers.
Bowers calls his new establishment an atypical ale house. They don't brew their own beer, but sell local beer and have a full license to sell cocktails and wine too.
Bowers is also the owner of The Bitter Alibi and The Daily Ration in Chattanooga. He grew up in Red Bank and wanted to expand to a place that doesn't really have the bar scene at all.
"We thought Red Bank desperately needed just a cool kind of neighborhood hangout where you could come in grab a drink, grab some food,” Bowers told us.
Late last year, the city passed a new beer ordinance that eliminated any distance requirements from churches and schools to sell alcohol. This will make it easier for places like the Clever Ale House to get their businesses going.
"We've always kind of thought of Red Bank as maybe a place that is going to push back a lot, and we've gotten the absolute opposite of that. Whereas it's just very much like we're happy you're here, what can we do to help?" Bowers said.
The mayor and vice mayor actually reached out to Bowers and his partner to start something up in town.
They hope to bring a taste of Chattanooga that's very specific to Red Bank. With their established trust in the community with their other successful businesses, they decided to take the opportunity.
"Being someone who is invested in the community, invested in their neighborhoods. It helps with finding the right people,” said Bowers.
The grand opening is Tuesday, June 14th, and they will be open from 4-10 p.m. They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays starting out, but they plan to grow those hours soon.