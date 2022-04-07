More than $3-million in Covid relief funding is going to the city of Red Bank.
Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry said how the city spends the money will not be flashy but will be improvements will be important to the foundation of Red Bank.
The majority of the $3.5 million will be spent on infrastructure.
“So, the number one spending category is storm water. So, we are looking at major improvements to our storm water infrastructure, the purchase of a new Jetter truck that will help us clean out coverts. It is not sexy, but it is crucial to preventing flooding, and keeping our city in good operation,” Berry said.
Everything will soon be digital on the city's website.
Red Bank community members will be able to apply for permits and pay bills.
“That will improve out resilience in the event of a continuing or future pandemic, or other natural disaster, or event. To have those government services be accessible online 24/7, rather than having to come in during a nine to five work hours of city hall, which can be kind of restricting for working families,” Berry said.
Berry said they are going to allocate $150,000 of the relief funds towards a new nonprofit relief endeavor program.
“Which is not a huge amount, but non-profits can go a long way we a little bit of money. We want to open that up for non-profit partners that are operating here in the City of Red Bank like North side Neighborhood House, Chambliss, McKamey Animal Shelter, White Oak Bicycle Co-Op, and other non-profits,” Berry said.
Improvements will also be made to the public works facility, and employees will be getting a one- time bonus of $2200.
“That is why it is so important that we really think this through and spend this money responsibly, and carefully, and thoughtfully. We are stewards of this money, and so we need to prove to ourselves and to future generations to our children that we are investing this money in a way that is beneficial to them and not being short sited about it,” Berry said.
The City of Red Bank is still waiting for some final approval from the state controller's office for their spending plan, but they are optimistic that everything will be approved.