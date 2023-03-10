A Red Bank nonprofit is using bicycles to help families in the community.
Blake Pierce is giving new life to unwanted bikes.
He's the Executive Director and Co-Founder of White Oak Bicycle Co-op.
The group takes used bicycles and refurbishes them to donate to people in need.
Pierce and his neighbors started the project during the pandemic to give kids something fun to do while they were at home.
"What started as a garage project has now turned into probably one of the largest bike organizations in the state of Tennessee," Pierce told Local 3 News.
Since 2020, they've given away more than 600 bikes in the Chattanooga area.
They work with schools and community organizations to distribute bikes to those who need them.
The bikes are given to children, families, and adults who need transportation.
Each bicycle is inspected, serviced, and repaired before it goes out the door.
"We're doing full bicycle maintenance within our shop and providing those in need with the same services they would get if they were to go to any other bike shop in town," said Pierce.
The goal is also to get kids riding into healthier and happier childhoods.
"We put new chains and new tubes on because ideally, we like when they (kids) receive the bike for them not to know that it has been used," Pierce told Local 3 News.
The nonprofit has a bike educator who teaches and promotes bike safety in the community. Each child who receives a bike is given a new helmet.
Pierce says it's all possible because of the community's support.
"This is a big community project because we couldn't do any of our work without our community members who donate bikes," said Pierce.
There are eight different drop-off sites where you can donate unwanted bikes.
To learn more, visit the group's website here.