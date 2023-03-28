The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office charged a student on Tuesday who is accused of making school threats.
An HCSO spokesperson says a student at Red Bank Middle School was charged with Threat of Mass Violence on School Property.
The spokesperson says school administrators learned of the threat and notified the school resource deputy.
After investigating and speaking to witnesses, the spokesperson says the deputy determined there was probable cause to charge the student.
