Monday, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp called Red Bank an "unmitigated disaster".
Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry said she was caught off guard by his remarks.
"It surprises me that a county mayor would talk about one of his constitute cities in that way," Berry said. "As Mayor of Red Bank, I couldn't image talking about one of my neighborhoods in that manner."
Hamilton County Commissioner David Sharpe defended the city he represents during the Hamilton County Commission meeting's announcements.
"The same people who have made their community more friendly for local businesses by removing red tape and lowering fees, the same people who have rising wages for city workers, police and firefighters and the same people who have invested in their community while holding tax rates below that of Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain and the city of Chattanooga. These people, these good people, will be gathering to discuss the merit of Mayor Wamp's school facility proposal and it's potential impact on the people of the Red Bank community," said Commissioner Sharpe.
Commissioner Sharpe did not want to speak about Mayor Wamp's comments after the meeting, but did speak about concerns of potentially closing the last elementary school in Red Bank's city limits.
Local 3 News asked if he believed Mayor Wamp was spitefully recommending this.
"I would certainly hope that the Mayor's office would not stoop to that level of pettiness. He needs to serve all people in this community," said Commissioner Sharpe.
Mayor Wamp had to leave the meeting early, so we were unable to speak with him on the topic.
