This Saturday, the annual Red Bank Jubilee is returning for another year of family fun, with the added bonus of a MoonPie Move 5K and 10K run.
The race will kick off at 8am, followed by festivities from 11am-4pm at Red Bank City Park.
The event is free to attend. Bring a lawn chair to sit down and enjoy live music, more than 50 vendors, a beer garden, a bike rodeo, inflatables, and food trucks.
So don’t miss out on the opportunity to have a great time with the family and your four-legged friends (this is a dog-friendly event!).
Check out the event page on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/873105170463518.
Register for the race at: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/67933/moonpie-move-5k-and-10k.