The city of Red Bank is crossing new avenues toward pedestrian safety around town.
City leaders are announcing three different initiatives, totaling nearly $3 million in investments, to upgrade city streets to make it easier to get around town.
"We're ready to be a walkable, bikeable city," said Mayor Hollie Berry.
The projects include upgrades to five existing crosswalks, a 2.2-mile dedicated bike lane and updates to the traffic signals at major intersections.
"It was one of the platforms Berry ran on when she campaigned with now-Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton in 2020
"We heard that when we knocked on doors from our neighbors that they had been wanting bike lanes and more sidewalks," said Dalton.
The city is one of the fastest-growing in the state of Tennessee, with a population growth of about 5% since 2010.
"The Chattanooga area is really desirable as an outdoor-friendly city," said Dalton. "So, we have a lot of people coming in from out of state."
$500,000 was approved to equip five crosswalks crossing Dayton Boulevard with proper lighting and corresponding traffic signals.
Another $750,000 was approved earlier this month for a bike lane running parallel to Dayton Boulevard. 80% of that project was funded using a state TDOT grant specifically used to lower emissions.
The other 20% of the project will be funded using the city's portion of the state's gas tax, meaning taxes will not be increased to pay for the project.
A coming $1.2 million project will update some intersections to add sidewalks, crosswalks and update traffic signals with traffic cameras to improve the flow of traffic.
"It just brings Red Bank, to me, to a higher status," said Public Works Director Greg Tate. "It will install updated traffic signals, camera detection, new cross walks and new striping."
City leaders also gave an update on plans for the site of the old Red Bank Middle School. City commission will vote on Tuesday, February 15 to decide how they want to go about formulating a plan for the site.
You can click here to read about the plan the city is proposing.