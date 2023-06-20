On Tuesday, Red Bank commissioners passed the final reading and second vote for the proposed budget.
In three to one vote, the measure passed again, without the support of Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey.
This means homeowners will pay more in property taxes.
Commissioners say the boost in funding will tackle pay increases for first-responders and help city wages keep up with inflation.
Red Bank commissioners have approved the $.57 increase in property taxes changing the current $1.10 tax rate to $1.67.
The increase is part of a $9.7 million budget, which some commissioners say will support the salaries and benefits of first responders.
Commissioners attempted to get Fairbanks-Harvey on board by decreasing the new tax rate, but she declined the offer.
Some in support say the increase keeps up with Red Bank's rapid growth.
"This decision is more than the numbers," said a Red Bank resident. "It's about how we as citizens support this city to become better than the prior years."
Those against it say the rise in property taxes burdens residents on fixed incomes.
"I live on a limited income; I make $22,000 a year," said a resident. "This will impact me to the point where I have to sell my house, and I've lived here for 18 years."
Commissioners say each dollar will fund structural improvements to the city's land, storm water, and transportation systems. All adjustments commissioners believe will secure the city's future.
"This budget is balanced; there's no deficit spending," said Commission Pete Phillips.
Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey, who doesn't support the measure, worries how families in need will handle the increase.
"I really hope and pray that this works for the general good of our city," said Commission Fairbanks-Harvey.
Tax relief opportunities exist for qualified individuals; commissioners says openings start in October.
The new budget takes effect July 1st through June 30th, 2024.
