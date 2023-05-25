Red Bank City Council members met Thursday night to discuss the city's budget.
The council is proposing a 54% increase, which will be 59 cents, bringing the tax rate from a $1.10 to a $1.69 per 100.
Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says the budget is going up this year in order to accommodate a seven percent cost of living increase for all 78 city employees. A third of the budget, Berry says, is due to inflation.
"We are looking to increase our service in Red Bank, and a lot of that is to achieve our five new commission goals," Berry says. "And all those commission goals fall within the public works department this year."
The mayor says the commission goals include parks, multi-motor transportation, storm water improvements, and more.
The last proposed increase was 40% in 2021, but the council settled for 11 cents.
The next budget meeting is set for Wednesday, May 30, at 5:00 p.m.