A Thursday night fire at a townhome has displaced five Red Bank families.
A call to 911 at about 10:05pm sent firefighters from the Red Bank Fire Department to a townhome on Santeelah Street.
There, firefighters found heavy smoke pouring out the roof of units 78 and 82 and called for mutual aid.
Crews from Chattanooga Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and Hamilton County 911 TERT team responded to the scene.
Red Bank fire officials reported no injuries but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.
Damages are unknown at this time and five townhome units suffered smoke and fire damage.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.