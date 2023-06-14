Recent changes to Snap Benefits could put people at risk of losing them

A new law puts some community members at risk of losing their snap benefits, also known as food stamps.
The biggest change is the work requirements, the age has increased from 18 to 49 to 18 to 54.
On June 3, the president signed into law a debt ceiling increase allowing the country to pay off its debt, but it also came with some other changes to several programs.
One of those being snap benefits.
On top of the age requirement increasing from 49 to 54 the debt ceiling law added new categories of workers who are exempt.
That includes people who are homeless, veterans or people in the foster care system.
Before the new law, people who are pregnant, disabled or have a physical or mental condition that prevents them from working were already exempt.
Letisia Arias with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank said some will be impacted more than others.
“If it is a single mom with children she is not going to be affected as much as someone who is 20 and doesn't work,” Arias said.
Arias said people without kids are the ones who should be concerned the most.
People who do not meet the exemption requirements must be able to show they are either working or participating in job training for 20 hours per week to receive snap benefits.
She encourages all snap benefit users to educate themselves on the new changes.
“It causes a lot of fear because they hear a little bit of a spill of something and then they are like oh God I am about to lose my benefits and that isn't always the case,” Arias said.
Arias said if anyone in the Chattanooga area or North Georgia and has questions about snap benefits should reach out.
“They can contact me at 706-330-4562 my name is Letisia or they can contact the food bank and they will get someone to me, whoever needs my help,” Arias said.