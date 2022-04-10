The Tennessee Valley is still feeling the effects of the tornadoes that ran through several of our cities just two years ago.
Between Sunday, Apr. 12, and Monday, Apr. 13, 2020, a widespread tornado outbreak impacted the Southeastern United States - which included our side of town.
Not only was it Easter Sunday and a Monday, but it was also during the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the 37-hour and 24-minute outbreak, there were 140 confirmed tornadoes across 10 states.
TN Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, but aid was complicated due to the social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Weather Service determined that seven tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, April 12, killing 10 people and causing significant damage.
The first tornado touched down shortly after 8 p.m. The last touched down nearly four hours later.
Walker County, Georgia (1 tornado)
8:15 p.m.
An EF-2 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 120-125 mph was on the ground for 17 minutes, traveling from Northwest of Summerville in Chattooga County to Southeast Lafayette. It was approximately 800 yards wide. No injuries were reported.
Murray County, Georgia (1 tornado)
9:45 p.m.
An EF-2 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 130-135 mph was on the ground for 10 minutes, traveling 4.3 miles from Northwest Chatsworth to Cisco. It was approximately ½ a mile wide. This tornado killed seven.
Dade County, Georgia (1 tornado)
10:54 p.m.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 100 mph was on the ground for 11 minutes, traveling 5.6 miles from Southwest Trenton to Southeast Trenton. It was approximately 350 yards wide. No injuries or deaths were reported, but 100 homes were damaged.
Hamilton County, Tennessee (1 tornado)
11:19 p.m.
An EF-3 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 145 mph was on the ground for 14 minutes and traveled 14.5 miles from Southeast Chattanooga to Ooltewah. It was approximately 1,500 yards wide. This tornado killed three and injured 19. This same tornado then entered Bradley County.
Bradley County, Tennessee (3 tornadoes)
11:45 p.m.
An EF-2 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 115 mph was on the ground for five minutes and traveled 3 miles from Cleveland to Tasso. It was approximately 500 yards wide. This tornado injured six.
11:50 p.m.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 105 mph was on the ground for five minutes and traveled 5 miles from East Cleveland to East Tasso. It was approximately 500 yards wide. No injuries were reported.
11:55 p.m.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds up to 105 mph was on the ground for five minutes and traveled nearly 5 miles from East Tasso to Northwest Benton. It was approximately 500 yards wide. No injuries were reported.
