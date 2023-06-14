Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have jointly declared the recall of over 331,000 Jeeps.
According to the NHTSA, certain models of Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured between 2022 and 2023 and Jeep Grand Cherokee L produced from 2021 to 2023 have encountered an issue with incorrectly installed rear coil springs. This misalignment may cause the springs to displace while the SUV is in motion.
The NHTSA estimates that approximately 13% of Jeeps produced during that specific timeframe, totaling 331,401 vehicles, are affected by this recall. However, SUVs manufactured outside the affected time period or equipped with an air suspension system are not included in the recall, as confirmed by the NHTSA.
As part of the recall, authorized dealers will conduct thorough inspections of the rear coil spring assemblies and perform any necessary repairs at no cost to the owners.
Owners will receive official notifications regarding the recall in late July, but they may also proactively reach out to Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 for further information and assistance.