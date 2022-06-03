A recall has been issued for a certain kind of powdered baby formula that was made by Abbott and sold at Food City stores.
The recall comes amid an ongoing shortage of baby formula across the United States.
Friday, Food City released the following information about the formula recall:
Earlier this year, Abbott initiated an infant formula recall, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formula.
We received a report from a consumer stating they recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula with a recalled lot code from a Food City store.
Customers who recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula should check their product information for the recalled lot code listed below:
RECALLED LOT CODE INFORMATION:
Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz
UPC: 7007455958
Lot Code; 35985K800
Expiration Date: 1 December 2024
Consumers with Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula matching this recalled lot code should not use the product and should immediately return it to any Food City store for a full refund.
For complete information on the Abbott recall, consumers may call Abbott at 1-800-986-8450 or visit www.similacrecall.com. The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and
• the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
A Food City spokesperson says customer safety and service are the company's number one priority and recalls of any nature receive immediate attention.
