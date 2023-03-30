Recall alert: Carhartt recalls 32K work pants due to fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 32,000 work pants because they could pose a fall hazard.

The pants were exclusively sold at Dicks Sporting Goods from July through November for about $70.

According to the recall, “An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.”

Carhartt said that when the hem drawstring is fully tightened, the loop can extend beyond the pants and leg and cause the wearer to trip if it gets caught on something.

They were sold in gray and brown and have two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper.

The pants have the product number 105222 printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled work pants.

The pants can be returned to Dick’s or Carhartt for a refund. Owners who want to keep the pants and get the refund should cut the loop cord out of the hem and email a photo as proof to just_ask_us@carhartt.com.

Tags

Recommended for you