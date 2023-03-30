Recall alert: Carhartt recalls 32K work pants due to fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 32,000 work pants because they could pose a fall hazard.
The pants were exclusively sold at Dicks Sporting Goods from July through November for about $70.
According to the recall, “An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.”
They were sold in gray and brown and have two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper.
The pants have the product number 105222 printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled work pants.
The pants can be returned to Dick’s or Carhartt for a refund. Owners who want to keep the pants and get the refund should cut the loop cord out of the hem and email a photo as proof to just_ask_us@carhartt.com.