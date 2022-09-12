While most of the 15 Chattanooga Police Officers await their fate through an internal committee reviewing their reassignments, Local 3 News is learning more about the investigations that caused the department to remove them from enforcement duties to begin with.
Through multiple public records requests, Local 3 News found the officers' offenses range from personnel issues to ignoring and misrepresenting evidence.
Local 3 News is not releasing the names of the officers while the internal committee reviews their cases.
In some of the most severe offenses, an officer was a suspect in a domestic violence case. In that report, investigators said the officer originally said he did not hit his girlfriend, but later told investigators he "did take her to the ground after she attempted to strike him."
In another case, an officer responding to a child abuse call changed it to a verbal disorder and failed to document video evidence of the alleged abuse.
The one-year-old child was later admitted to the hospital with brain swelling.
"A Brady offense often exists on a very large spectrum," said Johann Drolshagen, the CEO of Level Playing Field Solutions, which created a national database for Brady and Giglio violations. "More importantly, Brady material can exist on a very large spectrum."
Most of the officers were allowed to return to their original positions, pending the internal review. Two officers remain on leave, while another announced their intention to retire.
"It's typically appropriate to have these officers removed from a position where they could be required to testify," said Drolshagen. "That does not necessarily mean to be terminated."
Local 3 News was originally told by the department that the officers involved only had accusations of misrepresentation, since no officers had sustained accusations of untruthfulness. Through multiple records requests, however, Local 3 News discovered at least two officers who were later reassigned did have sustained accusations of untruthfulness.
Other officers were found to have misrepresented a use of force violation, saying he didn't touch a suspect, but later admitted to doing so.
Another report on a supervisor found they ignored clear pursuit violations in reports.
Another officer admitted to lying on personnel documents about their address, saying they lived in-state, when they actually were living in Georgia, against department policy.
An investigator was found to have failed to get permission for payments to informants that were over the policy's limit, and also did not get a signature from a witness.
In that same investigation, another investigator admitted to signing off on a payment as a witness, even though they were not present at the time of the payment.
Other officers were found to have worked extra jobs while on the clock.
Another report details how an officer was not forthcoming about the details of a pursuit.
The last of the first ten reports showed an officer had said they believed a suspect had possession of a cell phone, when it was actually on the roof of the car. It later fell and broke. The officer later said they gave their original story "out of fear due to not knowing what was going to happen in regards to the vehicle crash she recently had."
Now, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp will have to review the offenses case-by-case to determine if they are severe enough to disqualify them from testifying in court.
"The true basis of Brady is if that disclosure does not happen, then it's the prosecutor as an attorney that will be held responsible," said Drolshagen.
Local 3 News has contacted spokespeople for the Chattanooga Police Department and the city of Chattanooga for a response to this story, including on the department's contradiction of officers with accusations of untruthfulness. The request was not returned.