A nonprofit called Real Life Village broke ground on a new facility on Thursday morning that will provide a live-in care facility for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities.
Sharon Maloney, vice president of Real Life Village, and her husband Mitch Maloney know what it's like caring for a child with intellectual developmental disabilities. Their two sons who are on the autism spectrum require 24/7 supervision.
"This is important to us because of our own sons' needs, but not only because of our sons' needs. We want to help parents and families who also worry, are concerned and know the heartache of not knowing where their adult children will live and be cared for when they cannot do it anymore," Sharon Maloney said.
With so many parents in need of long-term care for their children, the Maloneys decided to take matters into their own hands, purchasing 26 acres of land in the heart of Cleveland.
The Real Life Village will soon sit on the property, providing long-term care and several necessary services. If you're interested in learning more, or donating to Real Life Village, contact Sharon Maloney at (423) 618-3120.