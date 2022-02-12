Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.
Are you planning on getting a REAL ID? Make sure you visit https://t.co/tjQqMZGdFN for required documents & more info. The implementation date is May 3, 2023. pic.twitter.com/HiCt0ZbJuC— TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) February 12, 2022
You are not required to get a REAL ID compliant license or Identification credential. However, some reasons you may wish to upgrade your Tennessee driver license or ID to REAL ID include:
Access
Beginning May 3, 2023, you must have a REAL ID compliant credential, passport, or other TSA approved alternative form of identification to board commercial flights within the United States, access federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants.
Security
The REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum security standards for license issuance and production. These standards provide an additional level of security to protect your identity.
Options
Tennesseans are not required to obtain a REAL ID compliant license. The decision to get a REAL ID credential is completely up to you. A REAL ID driver license or Identification credential is not required for any other reason than to allow you to continue to fly domestically within the United States and access certain federal facilities after May 3, 2023.
You do NOT need a REAL ID to:
- Drive
- Vote
- Purchase alcohol or cigarettes
- Access hospitals
- Visit the post office
- Access federal courts
- Apply for or receive federal benefits such as social security or veterans’ benefits
What does it cost to get a REAL ID?
A REAL ID will cost the same as current Tennessee licenses and IDs. If it is time to renew your license, the cost to obtain a REAL ID driver license or Identification credential will be the standard renewal fee of an 8-year credential.
However, if you are not within your renewal period and you wish to obtain a REAL ID compliant credential, you will be charged a duplicate fee. For a list of credential costs, Click here.
How to get a REAL ID?
Federal law requires that your first application for a REAL ID compliant credential be made in person. You can apply for a REAL ID compliant credential at a location listed below. Before visiting any of these locations to apply for a REAL ID, please review the required documents you will need to bring with you.
If you have already been issued a Tennessee driver license or ID, visit:
- One of our full-service Driver Services Centers
- One of two Express Services Centers:
- Nashville - Downtown Express Services Center
- Memphis - Bartlett Express Services Center
- Participating County Clerk partners
If you have not been previously issued a Tennessee driver license or ID, visit:
- One of the full-service Driver Services Centers
After being issued your first REAL ID compliant credential, you may renew online, use a Self-Service Kiosk or visit a County Clerk Office for renewal.
Schedule an appointment HERE.
A list of FAQs are found on the TN government website.