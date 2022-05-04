The countdown has started for people to get their Real ID.
As of Tuesday, we are one year out from the Real ID going into effect.
A black or gold star on your license indicates that you have a Real ID.
You will need a Real ID to do certain things around the U.S. if you do not have a passport or another form of acceptable identification.
“Come May 3, 2023 if you enter a nuclear power plant, if you try to access a military base or if you try to fly commercial in the United States you will need a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification,” Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Director or Communications Wes Moster said.
Moster said people will not need a Real ID for driving, voting, purchasing products or for anything else that requires you to show your identification.
If you are looking to get a Real ID you will need to have certain documents before showing up at a Driver Service Center.
“So you need proof of citizenship, proof of your social security number and two proofs of Tennessee residency,” Moster said.
All documents must be original copies.
Moster said it is best to make an appointment and upload your documents ahead of time to speed up the process.
“Right now, if it is not in your renewal period it will cost you $8 to $10 depending on if you have got a duplicate license before. If it is within your renewal period it will cost you $28. If you have a CDL I believe it will cost you a little more,” Moster said.
Since Real IDs started being issued back in 2019 two million Tennesseans have chosen to get one.
"I encourage if anyone is thinking about getting a Real ID to go ahead and come in now as supposed to waiting until the deadline. We saw a big rush when it first came out and we will probably see a big rush of people waiting until the last minute,” Moster said.
Website to learn more about Real ID.
Website to upload documents ahead of their appointment.
Website to make an appointment.