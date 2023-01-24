The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) are proud to announce the launch of HEROES (Helping Educate Residents On Safety), a new fire safety education and recognition program. This program is designed to raise awareness about the importance of home fire safety by providing licensed real-estate agents and home inspectors with educational materials to share with their clients.
Participants in the HEROES program can receive a free starter kit by sending an email to heroes@tn.gov with their contact information, including name, mailing address, and current phone number. The kit includes postcards and magnets that can be personalized with licensee’s contact information. Participants are encouraged to share their successes and messages via social media channels.
"As Tennessee’s state fire marshal, I know that raising awareness about the importance of home fire safety will help save the lives of homeowners and Tennessee firefighters, alike," said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “The HEROES program is the perfect synergy between the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Division of Regulatory Boards."
Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety Gary Farley added, "I hope that Tennessee real-estate agents and home inspectors will show their commitment to their community by participating in this important program.”
For more information, visit the HEROES page today: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/heroes.html
