The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 1 resumed operations on May 12, after completing a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage.
TVA says the maintenance outage is supposed to help generate additional carbon-free energy.
The Watts Bar unit supplies energy to 650,000 homes when operating at full capacity, according to TVA.
TVA says in addition to replacing 92 of Unit 1’s 193 fuel assemblies, the Watts Bar team performed "detailed inspections" of reactor components and other plant systems, replaced or serviced plant equipment, and installed enhancements meant to keep the unit operating for years to come.
Watts Bar Unit 1 is one of seven TVA nuclear reactors operating across the Tennessee Valley.