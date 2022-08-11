Even though kids are already back at school, you can still help some who are struggling to get all the school supplies they need.
"We've seen the goal go up every year," said Reach One Teach One Executive Director Reginald Yearby. "When we first started, we may reached 50-75 kids and every year we go up 50-100. I think last year we reached 300-400."
This year, he's working to make sure that increased need is met as kids head back to the classroom.
"We're looking to try and get at least 200-400 kid if possible," said Yearby. "We know there's multiple back to school bashes going on but we want to try to be the last so we can make sure that everyone has the necessary resources everyone need."
Reach One Teach One is hosting a back-to-school bash this Saturday at Washington Hill Recreation Center, which includes a school supply donation drive.
"We're looking to get any kind of source of school supplies from notebook paper, folders, binders, pencils, erasers, glue, glue sticks," said Yearby.
He said with the recent inflation, any kind of donation is welcome and needed.
"Post pandemic also inflation, gas continuing to go up now, we're seeing a downspurt with the gas prices but most of our parents inside our organization alone have two to three kids," said Yearby.
He said the ultimate goal is to keep up with the need by growing Reach One Teach One's reach day-by-day.
"We want to continue to try and grow inside our community," said Yearby.
To donate, you can bring supplies to Washington Hill Recreation Center on Saturday or to 4400 Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga before then.