Many parents lean on camps to keep their kids busy during the summer.
It's the first week of Reach One Teach One UCA’s summer camp.
Kids have the opportunity to play basketball, watch movies, and enjoy crafts with people from the Hunter Museum.
Executive Director Reginald Yearby founded the early intervention program for kids between the ages of five and 15.
He thought of the idea while serving time in federal prison. As a native Chattanoogan, Yearby took a wrong turn in high school and started selling drugs.
“I wanted to make fast money, move when I wanted to move, be my own boss and that led me into federal prison,” Yearby said. “I was convicted in 1999, released in 2006.”
The goal of the program is to provide kids with role models to help keep them on the right track and out of trouble.
It comes at a time when teenagers were involved in two mass shootings in downtown Chattanooga.
On May 28, six teenagers were shot on Walnut Street in downtown Chattanooga.
On June 5, 17 people were shot, 3 of whom died, in a shooting on McCallie Ave.
In wake of these shootings, Yearby said it's important the community comes together to get involved in children's lives.
“All kids are not bad, they just make bad choices but we need those people out in the community to come along and help our kids make the right choices,” Yearby said.
While many programs are involved during the day, he said they need to look at other options.
“We need to figure out what we can give our kids, activities to do maybe from five to 12, five to 10,” Yearby said. “Structure so they can have fun and enjoy and parents can feel like their kids are in a safe space.”
Reach One Teach One’s summer camp is held daily from June 6th to July 29th.
To learn more about the program, you can visit Reach One Teach One’s Facebook page.