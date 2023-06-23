EPB customers could see higher power bills this fall following the approval of a rate increase by the board, according to a press release.
The release says the board approved a 4% increase, which will go into effect in October if approved by TVA.
The release says this is the first time in eight years EPB has looked to raise electric rates.
The last increase by EPB was in 2015, and it was only expected to remain at that level for three to five years, according to the release.
EPB says the following factors led to the need for the latest increase:
- Inflation and economic conditions: Since EPB’s last rate increase in 2015, the Consumer Price Index has increased 26.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reflects the increase in nearly all costs of doing business.
- Supply chain challenges and price increases: Key electric industry materials such as transformers, poles, conduit, wire and cable have seen price increases in excess of 100% in some cases. Common delays of one year or more over scheduled deliveries for these materials have also complicated budget planning.
- Unreimbursed storm recovery costs: EPB has spent a combined total of about $49 million in restoration costs from major storms over the last three years and only recently received $30 million in reimbursement for the 2020 Easter tornado.
- Expiration of Pandemic Recovery Credit: TVA’s Pandemic Recovery Credit is set to expire this September. Through this program, EPB has received a 2.5% wholesale power cost credit since October 2020. The loss of this credit contributes to the need for the rate increase.
As an example, EPB says residential customers who use a monthly average of 1,136 kWh of electric power will see an increase of about $5.00 on their monthly bills.
As for TVA's approval of the increase, it's unclear if it will happen or when a decision will be made.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.