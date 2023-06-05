Rare corpse flower blooms in Sewanee

Visitors have been flocking to see a rare corpse flower bloom at Sewanee's Webb Greenhouse.
The corpse flower, also called a titan flower (amorphophallus titanum), is known for the unique fragrance it gives off to attract pollinators, began opening last week and bloomed over the weekend, filling the greenhouse with a scent that they've described as, "... the stink of the dumpster behind your local fast-food restaurant."
Jonathan Ertelt, who has cared for the flower since it was a seed, conducted pollination on the female flowers with pollen sourced from a titan flower at Dartmouth College.
Ertelt expects to see red-orange fruits grown on the plant in the coming weeks, and the university has extended the Greenhouse hours so that more members of the community can come and observe this unique occurrence.
The corpse flower, which is 8 years old, is part of the Biology Department's tropical plant collection and is managed by the Sewanee Herbarium.
It's a sight to behold, and one that might not come around again soon. More than 800 visitors have stopped by the Webb Greenhouse in the last couple of days to witness the flowering of Sewanee's spectacular titan flower.
If you were unable to catch this bloom, be sure to keep an eye on our other local corpse flowers; Nashville Zoo's flower bloomed in 2020, University of Tennessee's flower bloomed in 2021. Austin Peay's flower, named Zeus, bloomed in 2022, and Zeus’ sibling, which is yet to be named until it blooms.
Brian Dunn, from Austin Peay, gave us an update on Zeus saying that it just entered another leaf cycle after blooming last summer, and Zeus' sibling just ended its leaf cycle and is dormant. They are hoping that the sibling will have its first bloom the next time around. Both plants are about 11 years old.
We'll keep you updated if any of our local corpse plants start to bloom.