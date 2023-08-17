Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a new line of ice cream at Walmart.
Customers can expect a unique, yet nostalgic experience with Dr. Bombay Ice Cream.
As the brand's founder, Snoop Dogg carefully selected each of the seven launch flavors to curate an ice cream collection that allows them to find their own flava.
Customers will soon be able to enjoy the rhythmic blend of Bonus Track Brownie, the creamy delight of Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, or the refreshing zing of Iced Out Orange Cream. Other enticing flavors include Rollin' In the Dough, S'more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and the vibrant Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.
Snoop Dogg is known for his love of good food and a good time, and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is no exception.