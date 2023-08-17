RAW: RAPPER SNOOP DOGG SCOOPS NEW ICE CREAM LINE
Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a new line of ice cream at Walmart.

According to a news release, Legendary hip-hop artist and visionary entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg, is breaking into the frozen dessert aisle with his playful new creation, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream.
 
Together with Happi Co., Snoop Dogg proudly launches Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, an ice cream experience that will help you free ya mind and rock your taste buds to the core!
 
The countdown begins as Dr. Bombay takes center stage, hitting freezer shelves nationwide, starting with a rollout at 3,500 Walmart stores on July 24th.

Customers can expect a unique, yet nostalgic experience with Dr. Bombay Ice Cream.

As the brand's founder, Snoop Dogg carefully selected each of the seven launch flavors to curate an ice cream collection that allows them to find their own flava. 

Customers will soon be able to enjoy the rhythmic blend of Bonus Track Brownie, the creamy delight of Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, or the refreshing zing of Iced Out Orange Cream. Other enticing flavors include Rollin' In the Dough, S'more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and the vibrant Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.  

Snoop Dogg is known for his love of good food and a good time, and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is no exception.

