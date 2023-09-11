David Hill says before the rescue he and the other rangers had used all of their ammo and only had knives.
During that night of June 18, 1968, the 4 Rangers saw through night vision scope they were surrounded by nearly 100 enemy soldiers.
So they put in a call for help and Captain Taylor answered that call.
Captain Taylor had two minutes max to rescue the Rangers and the only option was to fly them out.
Taylor and his wingman flew dangerously low, firing thousands of rounds against enemy positions, and running low on fuel and ammunition.
The two-man Cobra was not designed to carry passengers, but Taylor was going to try.
The men had to hang on to the aircraft while captain Taylor flew them to safety.
Hill says this rescue was the most daring rescue of the Vietnam War.