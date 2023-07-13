As part of the I-24/I-75 Interchange Phase II Project and ramp replacement project, work crews will close several exit and ramps to and from Interstate 24.
During this closure, all traffic attempting to access McBrien Road or Moore Road bridges will be redirected to alternate routes where detour signs will be placed to re-direct traffic.
The first closures will come Friday, July 14th after 9:00pm:
- Close Exit 184 – I-24 EB Moore Road
- Close Exit 183A – I-24 WB Belvoir Ave
The second round is scheduled for July 19th and will be throughout the day. The work will start shortly after morning rush hour around 9:00am:
- Close Entrance Ramp I-24 WB - North Terrace between Moore Rd and Belvoir
- Close Entrance Ramp I-24 EB - South Terrace Between Belvoir and Moore Rd
- Close Moore Road Bridge
- Close McBrien Road Bridge
- Open Continuous Detour U Turn between Belvoir and Spring Creek
The work based upon the weather, and could be rescheduled for the next dry day in the event of rain.