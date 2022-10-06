Remote Area Medical will host a FREE pop-up clinic for two days only, on Nov. 11-12.
The clinic will provide FREE dental, vision and medical services to the Cleveland, Tenn. and surrounding communities.
All potential patients that may be in need of care are welcome. All services are free, no ID required and on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clinic will be set up at the St. Therese Catholic Church, located at 900 Clingan Ridge Dr., NW Cleveland, TN.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Thursday night, Nov. 10th, then will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes followed by the next steps to take.
Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Additional information:
• Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. Free kidney screenings will be available from the Kidney Foundation-Chattanooga, and free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
• In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s FAQ page.