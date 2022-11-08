The Remote area clinic, also known as ram, will be in Cleveland this Friday and Saturday helping patients who can't afford medical, dental and vision care.

Remote Area Medical says they are expecting a huge turnout this week at their free clinic in Cleveland. If you want to get ahead of the line, the clinic will open parking as early as Thursday.

RAM has provided Tennesseans with free health care for more than three decades.

The clinic's coordinator, Heather Rhodes, says no matter how long the line is they want to see as many patients as possible.

"If you need glasses we'll be able to make glasses right there on site. If for some reason we don't carry your prescription on your bus, we will be able to bring those back to headquarters and mail them back to you,” said Rhodes.

Ram will also provide patients with dental services.

Rhodes says people seeking dental work make up 60% of the patients.

Extractions, fillings, or a cleaning can be done on site.

"Come one day for dental and one day for vision. We just want to make sure we get as many people seen as we can,” said Rhodes.

Patients will also have access to a primary care physician, and they don’t have to show an ID.

Just showing up is the only requirement.

"The only thing that we do ask is be prepared to stay overnight in your vehicle. So bring your own comfort items and bring some snacks,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes' advice for those planning to attend, be patient and make sure to take your medication with you.

"Especially if it's blood sugar medicine or high blood pressure medicine or something like that we don't want your stats to delay your services," said Rhodes. "We're just here to fill in the gap that we can and try to help the community the best we can."

The Remote Areal Medical Clinic will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at St. Therese of the Lisieux Catholic Church. The church is just off Peerless Road, at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive N.W.
 
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit provider of free pop-up clinics with the mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need. That healthcare includes free dental, vision and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals.
 
Founded in 1985, RAM has utilized more than 183,000 volunteers —  comprised of professional practitioners and support staff — and have treated more than 900,000 individuals.
 
Doors to the RAM Clinic in Cleveland will open at 6 a.m., and the parking lot at St. Therese will be open no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday. 
 
As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. 
 
Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
 
Free dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.
 
Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.

Tags

Recommended for you