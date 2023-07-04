Remote Area Medical (RAM) is urgently seeking volunteers for their upcoming East Ridge Free Health Care Clinic in September. RAM, has been providing free dental, vision and medical services since 1985.
The clinic will take place on September 9th and 10th and will offer free access to dental, vision, and healthcare services, no insurance or I.D. required.
In previous years, over 200 volunteers at the East Ridge clinic provided more than $623,000 worth of health care services, with dental services making up 60% of the operation.
Volunteers of all backgrounds are needed to assist with a variety of tasks such as patient check-ins, screenings, parking lot help, and security.
RAM has seen incredible need for their free medical services. In 2017, the RAM clinic in Wise, Virginia was recognized as the nation's largest pop-up free clinic, with over 1,000 volunteers serving 2,300 men and women.
RAM completed its 1,000th clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2019.
More details are on their event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2925595897570737/
If you would like to volunteer, visit volunteer.ramusa.org and click 'Get Involved' to sign up, or call (865)-579-1530.