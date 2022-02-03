Nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty trucks are being recalled for a loose nut that can prevent the windshield wipers from working correctly.
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 series pickups and some 3,500, 4,500 and 5,500 chassis cabs.
Model years affected are 2019 and 2020, with most being in the U.S. and Canada.
The United States Department of Transportation says that the wiper arms may loosen, "possibly causing the wipers to function improperly and reduce the driver's visibility in certain weather conditions."
Dealers will tighten the wiper nuts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2022. This recall is an expansion of recall number 20V-208. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is Z08.