Rally to push for legislative gun reform tonight at Miller Park

Tonight, people will gather at Miller Park in downtown Chattanooga to push for legislative gun reform.
At 6:00 pm, a rally is being held to show local backing for the Our Children Deserve Better coalition's gun reform legislation. The organizers are calling on legislators to step up and do something to fight gun violence.
The Our Children Deserve Better coalition is made up of lawmakers, gun reform advocates and concerned citizens, that have organized a bus tour of rallies in Tennessee to address the gun violence epidemic.
The coalition has introduced seven-pronged legislative packages that include initiatives such as extreme risk protection orders, safe storage for all firearms and laws that require background checks for all gun sales.
In the past weeks, the bus tour has made stops in Memphis, Jackson, Dickson, Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Additional stops have been planned for this week including Athens, Maryville and Knoxville.
On August 21, a special legislative session regarding public safety will take place in Nashville, but Republican politicians have made it clear that no substantial discussions on gun reform will occur. Families will be given the opportunity to share their opinions firsthand with state lawmakers at the State Capitol, where the bus tour will end.
Rep. John Ray Clemmons, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said the bus tour is a response to the growing Frustration, sadness and fear felt by thousands of parents and students after the Covenant School shooting in March, and the numerous other acts of gun violence across the state. “Sitting in Nashville and spinning our wheels inside the Capitol while families across this state continue to worry about their children's safety is not an option," he said.
Sen. Raumesh Akbari, the Senate minority leader, added that “Tennesseans from all walks of life have made it clear: they want lawmakers to work together passing reforms that save children's lives by preventing gun violence before it happens. Our families shouldn’t have to live in constant fear that our children might not make it home from school. It’s time to put politics aside and work for the safety of every Tennessee family.”
Giffords Law Center, which tracks and analyzes gun laws in all 50 states, gave Tennessee an ‘F’ for its gun policies.
Over the past decade, gun violence has steadily increased, with a record 1,569 Tennesseans dying from gunshot wounds in 2021— nearly one person every 5.6 hours.