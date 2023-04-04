Rally Tennessee is hosting a community block party on Station Street in downtown Chattanooga as part of the demonstration event.
The event will provide opportunities to help learn more about rally racing and meet and greets with drivers, co-drivers, and organizers.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase from surrounding businesses.
The block party will be held on Friday, April 7, from 6-9 pm and is free and open to the public.
Overview:
Hamilton and Polk Counties were identified by World Rally Championship (WRC) Promoter, and affiliated partners, as the best location in the United States to host the return of WRC international rally racing.
Rally Tennessee consists of two events:
- April 7-8, 2023: Rally Tennessee Demonstration Event
- Fall 2023: Rally Tennessee Test Event (specific dates TBD)
- Both events will occur in Hamilton and Polk Counties, including the Cherokee National Forest.
Fewer than ten rally cars will compete at the April 8 demonstration.
Competitors will use street-legal cars to follow the event route on Lost Creek Road/FR103 in the Cherokee National Forest in Polk County.
If both events are successful and approved by the WRC Promoter and the Federation of International Automobile (FIA), Southeast Tennessee will have the opportunity to host an FIA WRC event in 2024.