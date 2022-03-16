The widespread, heavy rain from overnight will continue to push through the region from south to north during the early morning, wrapping up around 9am ET. Then, some additional showers should affect areas mainly east of I-75 until about noon. We’ll have a slight break period in the early afternoon with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies before additional scattered downpours start up again at about 4pm. Those will last into tonight. Even with the rain and clouds today, it’ll still be mild with highs in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
Thursday will be pleasant with a mostly to partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. If you’re heading out Thursday night for St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will drop through the 60s. Grab the raincoat again for Friday with rain and storms from late morning into the afternoon. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe. It’ll reach the mid-60s. Then, Saturday will be a little cooler around 60 with a partly sunny sky, and Sunday looks fantastic with plentiful sunshine and highs near 68. The nice weather will continue on Monday of next week, too, topping out in the low 70s and mostly sunny.