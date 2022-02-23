Good morning, it has been a very rainy night with about 2.1” of rainfall officially at the Chattanooga airport as of 3:30am ET. Radar estimates have 2-4” of rain north and west of Chattanooga with the heaviest rain just now moving through our Georgia communities. Several Flood Warnings and Advisories are active at 3:30am ET. Please, check either Local 3 News or our weather app if one applies to your location or morning commute. Caution should be taken for low visibility in active heavy rainfall, standing water on roads with hydroplaning, and roads that may typically flood. You may also encounter tree limbs down this morning.
The heaviest, worst rain should be done by 8am with the whole system finally exiting our area by about 10am. The rest of the day will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and a north wind at 5-10mph. Tonight will have another wave of scattered showers starting at about 9pm and overnight lows around 50.
Thursday will warm up again to the upper 60s to 70 with scattered showers in the morning through early afternoon, primarily in TN and NC. More rain will sweep through with a cold front on Friday morning with highs in the upper 50s to 60. Saturday will be colder, topping out around 48 with only an isolated shower. Then, additional showers are expected for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.