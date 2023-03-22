Good morning, today will feature periods of rain showers with cloudy skies. Rain will taper off this evening with totals from 0.1-0.75”. Highs will range from about 57-65 with the coolest highs to the north in TN and the warmest to the south in GA and AL. Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday will be a beautiful and warm day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to 80. It’ll remain warm on Friday with highs in the upper 70s with a partly sunny sky and a slim chance for a spotty light shower. Friday evening will be dry. Then, overnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, widespread rain and storms will move across our area. The line will be weakening as it moves eastward across the Tennessee Valley. However, we’ll still need to keep an eye on it for the risk of an isolated strong to severe storm. The rain will end by about 10am ET in our far eastern counties. Then, clouds will clear for a mostly sunny and nice Saturday. Highs will be warm in the mid-70s. Sunday will remain warm in the mid-70s. Another chance for rain will return on Sunday night into Monday.