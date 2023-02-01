Good Wednesday. The overcast skies continue this evening, and the rain showers return overnight. Thursday will be a cold and rainy day. Temps will be in the low to mid-40s all day with rain pretty continual through the day as well. The rain will taper off Thursday night, and colder dry air will settle in Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with temps ranging from 33 to 47.
The weekend will remain cold and dry. Saturday we start in the mid-20s and climb to a high of 50. We will have scattered clouds throughout the day.
Sunday we will warm a little. The morning will be in the low to mid-30s, and we will climb to a nice high of 58 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.
We will continue warming next week with highs in the low 60s on both Monday and Tuesday.
The next rain chance will be next Wednesday with highs staying in the low 60s.
