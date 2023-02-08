Good Wednesday. We will continue with the cloud cover with a few random sprinkles possible through the evening. Temps this evening will generally be in the low 60s all evening.
Thursday a cold front will work its way in. That front will bring in rain showers and windy conditions to the area through the day Thursday. The rain will be heaviest during the morning hours, then taper to scattered showers during the afternoon. Winds will blow from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30mph. Temps Thursday will range from 55 in the morning to 66 in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be about 1/4", but isolated areas could get up to 1/2".
Friday will be a little cooler and cloudy with a few showers possible east. We will range from 45 to 62.
Saturday an upper-level low will move in bringing even colder weather and more rain. We will start at 43, but only climb to 53.
Sunday on the back side of the low we may see a light wintry mix with some snow showers possible in the higher elevations. We will start at 35, then climb to 52 in the afternoon.
