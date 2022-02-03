A rainy Thursday is in store with showers this morning. There should be a bit of a break period from about 11am to 3pm with only widely scattered showers. Then, the widespread rain ramps up again. A line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will move west to east across the area. The heaviest from about 3pm to 11pm ET. It should pass Chattanooga from about 5-7pm, potentially affecting the evening commute.
A Flood Watch will be in effect today through tonight for our entire area. Please use caution if you live or travel through low-lying, flood prone areas. Standing water on roads with hydroplaning will be possible, especially tonight. Total additional rainfall for today through Friday at 1-3”.
Rain will continue in the overnight hours, decreasing during Friday morning. As cold air moves in behind the system, a transition to light freezing rain and snow will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau, so watch for isolated slick spots on Friday.
Today’s highs will be mild in the 60s followed by a much colder day on Friday with daytime temperatures only in the low 40s. Saturday will range from the mid-20s to mid-40s, and Sunday will be a bit warmer reaching the low 50s. Both days with sunny skies.