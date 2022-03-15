Good Tuesday. We will be dodging rain showers this evening with temps in the low 60s. The rain showers will continue overnight and through Wednesday morning. Temps in the morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday afternoon the rain will taper to just sporadic showers that could last into Wednesday night. We may get a rumble of thunder, but we won't have severe weather with this system. We will get 1/2" to 1" with locally higher amounts.
St. Patrick's Day (Thursday) will be nice. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but no rain and temps ranging from 50 to 72.
Friday a cool front will push through and bring us more scattered light showers Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The high Friday will reach 65.
Get ready for a perfect weekend. Saturday we will hit a high of 63. 69 will be the high Sunday. Sunday is also the first day of spring!!
