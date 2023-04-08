Good morning, today will be a rainy day with cool highs near 57. Many of our communities are already experiencing showers at 5:30am ET, and they’ll increase in coverage through the rest of the morning hours. Rain will generally be heaviest in Georgia today with decreasing amounts farther north into Tennessee. Rain totals will come to another 0.25-1.5” possible today – the least to the northwest in Bledsoe and Van Buren Counties. The main rain will exit our area by about 7pm ET this evening with spotty drizzle continuing. Then, it’ll dry out overnight with lows in the 40s.
Easter Sunday will have gradually decreasing clouds for more sunshine in the afternoon and mild highs near 68. It will absolutely be the preferred day for your outdoor Easter Egg Hunts compared to the rainy weather today.
We’ll experience beautiful spring weather Monday through Thursday with lots of sunshine, cool morning temperatures, and comfortable afternoons. Highs will gradually increase each day, starting at 69 on Monday, in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then up to a warm 79 on Thursday. Scattered showers will return on Friday.